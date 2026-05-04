Yes or no? Voters divided over Lorain City Schools levy

Lorain City Schools is asking voters for financial support. The district has a new levy on the ballot that would generate $10,637,320 annually. For the owner of a $100,000 home, that’s about $385 in additional taxes.

“If we pass this levy we can bring back preschool to the levels that we currently have it, bring back some wrap around services and supports for children, then we should be good until 2030,” said Superintendent Jeff Graham. “This is not ideal in terms of timing, especially with what’s going on nationally and statewide, but right now we have no choice.”

Some voters are choosing not to support the district this time around. Carrie Buckley has grandchildren in Lorain City Schools.

“We, at last count, we have a 26% poverty rate in the city of Lorain,’ she said. “So, I know our kids have a lot of needs, but the school system just needs to provide a good education for them.”

Mary Fields has a second-grader, and while she’ll be voting to support the levy, she said it’s time for change.

“I just think we need stronger leadership because, I mean, it’s the same leadership and I haven’t seen much change, in fact, I’ve seen things in decline.”

Parent Brandon Wysocki’s daughter is a junior at Lorain High School. He understands the financial concerns of some voters but believes supporting the levy is the right thing to do. “This is kind of our way to come together and all, kind of, you know, share a little bit of that burden for the kids."

Cuts to programming and staffing were recently made to save more than $17 million.

Graham said recent and unexpected reductions in federal, state and local dollars are to blame. The Lorain Education Association President also said the district isn’t at fault for the recent cuts. “I can only hope that instead of attacking each other, we go and work towards changing the legislature,“ said Julie Garcia. “We just got to make sure we get out there and vote, make your voice heard.”

When asked if Garcia planned to vote in favor of this levy, she didn’t want to answer that specific question. “It’s a hard one, it really is, I’ve always 100% supported our district with new buildings and levies, you know,” she said. “The levy is going to cost me about $485, retiring, I’m going to be on a fixed income, but I’m okay, but the little old lady down the street, who just lost her husband, could she afford that?”

If the levy fails, Graham said another $4-8 million would need to be cut from the budget.

“We didn’t have fat to trim, so everything that we’re cutting now is services and programs that our children need; I don’t know how we’ll do it,” said Graham. “If we don’t pass a levy, next year we’ll have to cut more money, so this is not something we can cut our way out of, we need support.”