'We must rise again': Longtime Cleveland area restaurant staple catches fire

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Whitmore's BBQ has been serving the community since 1980 in Warrensville Heights, but unfortunately, the business is temporarily closed as an early Tuesday morning fire set it ablaze.

One the oldest Black-owned restaurants in Cleveland is serving up love, flavor

RELATED: One of the oldest Black-owned restaurants in Cleveland is serving up love, flavor

According to the Warrensville Fire Department, at approximately 2:28 a.m. on March 3, crews were dispatched to the area of Warrensville Center and Harvard for a report of smoke.

The fire department said both smoke and flames were coming from the structure, and the roof collapsed.

Virgil Whitmore told me it was around 5 a.m. that he got a phone call about the fire.

"We rushed up and when we got here, everything was done. They had all kind of fire equipment on the lot and everybody was just looking at me, you know, because they knew he's probably not going to like what he sees next," Whitmore said.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"You just get like a blank space. I guess that's the shock aspect of it, and we know how much it means to our family, but also to our community. It's more about them having someplace they can come and enjoy family and friends and the type of food that they normally eat in this area, you know, we had it all," Whitmore said. "We must rise again. We're hoping that real soon we can accommodate everybody again."

The goal is to reopen sometime this year, but the restaurant is in need of financial help before it can do so.

Whitmore estimates the total cost of renovation for all businesses impacted by the fire is $500,000.

Whitmore's BBQ is currently seeking help through a GoFundMe.

"We have a God and His name is Jehovah, so we're gonna depend upon Him, and I'm sure a lot of people who know us and know who we serve, they know we're going to be taken care of. They'll help when they can," Whitmore said.

Whitmore said not only is the GoFundMe a viable donation portal, but also his CashApp, which is under his name.

The money would be used towards paying employees and renovation costs.

While the business works toward a reopening date, Whitmore said they're planning to host a pop-up barbecue.

"Started in 1980, so you would assume we did some things right because we wouldn't be here. Not in Cleveland. We don't play in Cleveland," Vance Whitmore said.

If you'd like to donate to Whitmore's BBQ, click HERE.