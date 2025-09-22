Weaving Healing: How USCRI uses occupational therapy to help refugees

CLEVELAND — For years, the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, or USCRI, has helped thousands of refugees start over in Cleveland. But for many, the trauma doesn’t end when they arrive. This has led USCRI to use occupational therapy in a new way—to help refugees heal and reclaim their lives.

A thread can tell a story, but the threads on a particular loom don’t just make art; they weave the tapestry of Sediqe Tajik’s life. A life on the run, filled with fear and uncertainty. She was born in Afghanistan, but her family fled to Iran, then Turkey, in search of safety.

“We had a difficult life in Iran,” said Sediqe, ”When we were in Iran or Turkey, we weren't sure if we were going to stay there or they were going to deport us.”

It wasn’t until 10 months ago, when USCRI brought her and her children to the US, that she began to feel any sense of stability. But even that didn’t erase the trauma.

“I went through so much stress, and yeah, I was feeling so lonely, staying home all the time,” said Sediqe.

USCRI found a way to ease the weight she carried—with thread.

“They are basically weaving on a floor loom,” said Jessica Pinsky, the executive director at Praxis Fiber Workshop.

Once a week, inside Praxis Fiber Workshop, USCRI refugee clients gather not just to create—but to breathe, to connect, and to let go.

“The transition is hard. So we're just trying to offer a program that is building community, but also enjoyable and conveniently relaxing at the same time,’ said Pinsky.

The partnership began two years ago, led by USCRI’s occupational therapists, like Rachel Rogers, who saw weaving as more than a craft.

“It's just getting at that social participation, a sense of belonging, a safe space where they can come and express themselves positively,” Rogers said.

And based on participation alone, they see it’s working.

“To get to know other ladies from the community, to work together, to have fun. It's really good. I really, I’m very thankful for all the people who let us do this here,” said Sediqe.

Though the threads of Sediqe’s story are still coming together.

“Over here, we feel better. We feel relaxed. We are somewhere safe,’ said Sediqe.

With the help of this tapestry— this time, she’s the one creating the design.

“I am mixing up some colors. I will see what's going to come out. I'll let you know when it's done,” said Sediqe.

USCRI hosts five weaving sessions each year, each five weeks long—serving more than 40 refugees annually. For more information on their occupational therapy programs, click here.