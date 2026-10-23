Weeks after 75 dogs were rescued from Shelby home, Humane Society works to help them heal and find homes

MANSFIELD — For Bones, one of 75 dogs rescued from a Shelby home in September, life is beginning to look a little different. But his road to recovery, like that of dozens of other dogs rescued from the home, is still underway.

See more of the dogs in the video below:

75 Seized Dogs Recovering

The dogs were taken to the Humane Society of Richland County, where staff have spent weeks finding space, arranging medical care and working to get them ready for adoption.

“The last few weeks have been chaos,” said Linda Chambers, managing director of the Humane Society of Richland County.

The shelter was already at capacity when the dogs arrived, leaving staff scrambling to make room. Chambers said they placed crates in hallways and the lobby and made three trips to transport the dogs.

“There's no rule book for what you do. We kind of just make space where it doesn't exist,” Chambers said.

News 5 first reported on the case in September, when police responded to a domestic dispute involving the care of dogs at a Shelby residence.

According to Shelby police reports, officers first responded on September 21. Police returned days later with warrants and the Humane Society, ultimately seizing 75 dogs.

During the initial response, kennel manager Salli Tschantz described the scene inside the home as overwhelming, with Chihuahuas running throughout the house and floors covered in feces and urine.

Now, weeks after the rescue, the Humane Society is working to find the dogs permanent homes while addressing medical issues that have become more apparent over time.

Chambers said about 30 to 40 of the dogs have gone into foster homes, with many placed in foster-to-adopt situations. A local partner kennel is housing another 10 dogs until space becomes available at the shelter.

The Humane Society currently has about 10 to 12 of the rescued dogs at its facility. Some puppies are in the process of becoming available for adoption, while several adult dogs are still waiting for medical procedures before they can be placed in homes.

For some of the dogs, that care includes dental work, neutering and treatment for other health concerns.

As veterinarians continue examining the animals, staff are discovering the extent of the health problems they face.

“We're just right now realizing as the weeks go on, just the depth of the health issues,” Chambers said, pointing to severe dental disease, skin problems and other medical conditions. She said one dog has a mass that also requires attention.

Chambers said the dogs had been living in an enclosed home where they dealt with fleas and medical issues. They also missed out on experiences many people take for granted, including going outside and walking on grass.

Her hope is that each dog will eventually experience a life that looks very different from the one it knew before the rescue.

“So our greatest hope for them is just that happily ever after, you know, with a family, getting to go on walks, car rides — all the things that you want for any animal,” Chambers said.

While the recovery process continues, Chambers said community support has helped the shelter manage the large-scale rescue. Donations, adoptions and social media shares have all played a role in getting the dogs the care they need.

She encourages people to follow the Humane Society of Richland County on Facebook for updates as more dogs become available for adoption.

And adopting isn't the only way to help.

People can volunteer to walk dogs, bring supplies or share adoption posts to help connect the animals with potential families.

“You can share posts. You can, you know, come in and volunteer, walk dogs, bring supplies, so everyone can help,” Chambers said. “It is a community effort.”

For Chambers, the work is about more than finding space for dozens of animals or getting them through medical procedures. It's about giving them the opportunity to start over.

She also encourages people considering a pet to visit their local animal shelter.

“They're a place of second chances,” Chambers said.

