'We're devastated.' Lorain community rallies and fundraises for teen crash victims

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain community is rallying together to honor and support the families of two teenage girls who tragically died after a car they were driving in with another young man plunged into Lake Erie last week.

The surviving 18-year-old man told police he was a passenger in the car, and he managed to escape the vehicle.

Victims of crash at Lorain marina were 2 teens

Community members are now organizing fundraisers and memorial efforts for 18-year-old Lucy Hopkins and 17-year-old Paige Williams, whose deaths have left family, friends and neighbors heartbroken.

A growing makeshift memorial now sits at the crash site, where people continue to leave flowers, candles and other tributes in memory of the teens.

“We woke up Friday morning to the horrible news of the car crash and it was devastating,” said Nadine Plavsich, co-chair of Lorain County Job and Family Services’ union local.

A benefit lunch and dinner to support Hopkins’ family is being held on Wednesday at UAW Local 2000 on Abbe Road in Sheffield Village.

The event runs from noon until 6:30 p.m.

The fundraiser is organized by Local Union 2192, which represents employees of Lorain County Job and Family Services.

Her father, Tyler Brickman, is a union member and serves on the bargaining committee.

Union leaders say members felt a clear need to step up and support one of their own during a time of immense loss.

“The members of Local 2192 were deeply saddened to hear about the tragic accident that happened in our community,” Plavsich said. “But then to discover it was one of our own union brother’s family was completely devastating. We knew as a union to come together as a family and help support them.”

Money raised from the event will go toward funeral and burial expenses for her family.

Donations can also be dropped off during the fundraiser.

In addition, students at EHOVE Career Center are also honoring the memory of their former classmate, Williams.

Food Service Operations students who run "Cafe @ 316" are donating a portion of their sales and all gratuities to support her family.

Carry-out and dine-in meals are available through the student-run café. More information can be found here.

A separate fundraiser has also been launched for Williams.

The GoFundMe, organized with support from Salvatore’s Restaurant in Vermilion, where she worked, is raising money to help her family with expenses.

Donations can be made here.

Community members say the outpouring of support shows how deeply the two teens impacted those around them.

Organizers say any donation — large or small — will help the families during this difficult time.

News 5 will update this page with additional fundraising information, as provided.