West Nile virus sees increase; what to do if you encounter an infected mosquito

CLEVELAND — If you thought there were more mosquitoes this summer— you were right, and that’s led to more cases of Lyme disease and West Nile virus.

In Cleveland’s summers, everyone loves enjoying the outdoors — but it often comes with some uninvited guests. And this year, some say the swarms have been larger than ever.

“The activity levels we're seeing are much higher,” said Kevin Brennan, communications officer for the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

Brennan told News 5 that they’re seeing more mosquitoes than usual, which has led to a rise in West Nile virus cases.

Data from the CDC shows that Lyme disease has also become increasingly common in the U.S. over the years. According to the Ohio Department of Health, West Nile virus was found in more than 1,800 mosquito samples across 42 counties.

“We're really concentrating on West Nile,” Brennan said. “This year, local mosquito activity here in Cuyahoga County is the highest we've seen since 2012.”

He believes the surge is due to the region’s warm, wet weather — ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed.

“What we understand, too, is that warmer temperatures allow the virus to replicate more efficiently inside the mosquito,” Brennan explained. “So there's a greater chance that when the mosquito bites you, it’ll be infected.”

As of now, the Ohio Department of Health reports seven human cases of West Nile, of which two are in Cuyahoga County — but the symptoms aren’t always easy to spot.

“You know, 80% of people who get it experience very mild symptoms — a headache, fever, maybe a little nausea,” said Brennan. “But about 20% develop more severe symptoms, and unfortunately, the most serious can involve neurological issues.”

So how can you protect yourself?

You can wear long sleeves and pants, or use bug spray — but make sure it contains DEET and apply it to all exposed skin where mosquitoes may land.

“Another thing is, you can help yourself by avoiding the peak times mosquitoes are active — which is really dawn and dusk,” Brennan added.

He also recommends removing or refreshing any standing water around your home, since it’s a prime breeding ground for mosquitoes.

As we head into Labor Day weekend, officials are reminding everyone: The mosquitoes will be out too.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health encourages anyone noticing a large mosquito population in a specific area to give them a call.

For more information and tips, CLICK HERE.