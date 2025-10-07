Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Westlake school crossing guard dies after being struck by vehicle

Westlake Police logo
A Westlake school crossing guard has died after he was struck by a vehicle, according to Westlake Police.

Joe Lazar was struck by a vehicle on Sept. 11 while working near Westlake High School. Police said they did not learn of his death until this past Friday.

Lazar had worked as a crossing guard since December 2019 and would regularly visit the Westlake Police Department after his shifts, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash, and police said the City of Westlake Law Department is reviewing the investigation for possible charges against the driver of the vehicle.

