Westlake toy drive held for those in the giving spirit

WESTLAKE, Ohio — For those in the holiday spirit looking to give back, the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Westlake is holding a "We Care" toy drive.

The church has been doing the toy drive for nearly four years with the help of Building Hope's who distributes the toys to underprivileged children.

Their goal is to fill the truck with as many toys as possible. When you drive up, you'll be greeted by Santa, given a cookie, candy cane and a thank you card after you donate your toys.

Donations will be accepted at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Westlake off Detroit Road. They will be there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

