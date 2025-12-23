Classroom instruction, virtual reality and slip training gets Amazon drivers prepared for wintry elements

With the holidays drawing near and slippery conditions persisting, delivery drivers are kept on their toes when it comes to delivering packages safely.

Amazon is ensuring its drivers can withstand the winter conditions with a rigorous training course. Within three days, drivers learn how to tackle slippery drives, truck loading, pet encounters and more.

Drivers learn outside of a typical classroom setting with virtual reality training for different driving scenarios. Wannabe drivers also get strapped into a slip, trip, and fall simulator to learn how to handle the wintry elements. Instructors make sure drivers know how to take care of their bodies after a long day of work.

Customers can help out delivery drivers as they finish the final stretch of the holiday shipping season. Amazon asks you turn on your house or porch lights for drivers, put away animals and keep your driveway clean to make things safe and easy for them.