Opportunity Corridor to open soon, connecting I-490 to East 105th Street

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation is holding a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the Opportunity Corridor next week.

It's scheduled for Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.

The timing delivers on the amended timeline ODOT provided roughly a year ago, when the original May 2021 completion date slid back to November 2021 because of changes to the initial plan around East 55th Street.

Kevin Barry Crews are finishing up work on the Opportunity Corridor ramp at East 55th Street so vehicles can start to use the new passageway in November.

The ceremony marks the end of roughly five years of construction between East 55th Street and East 105th Street. The total cost is more than $200 million for the whole project. More than $150 million of the cost came in the third and final stretch from East 55th to Quincy Avenue.

See Birdseye shots of the project here.

When will it open?

An ODOT Spokesperson tells News 5 crews are still determining if the roadway will be able to open immediately after the ribbon cutting, or if they’ll still need to work on the new passage before traffic is allowed.

Kevin Barry The Opportunity Corridor is visible from sections of the neighborhoods it passes through.

What will it do?

The purpose of the Opportunity Corridor Project is to improve transportation and economic development in the historically under-served part of Cleveland known as the “Forgotten Triangle” located within the City of Cleveland, between I-490/I-77 and University Circle.

Kevin Barry This May 2019 picture shows the intersection of the Opportunity Corridor and East 93rd Street before it was connected to work being done around East 55th Street.

The hope is that the new connector boulevard will help move vehicles to the East Side faster than avenues like Chester and Euclid, while also providing new locations for new development. Sidewalks and multi-purpose trails run the length of the new three-mile corridor, giving cyclists a safe option to travel roughly 50 blocks east and west.

A new Cleveland police headquarters is already planned for the Opportunity Corridor near East 75th Street. JMT Architecture’s website says the project will cost about $108 million, will be 170,000 square feet, and will be finished in 2023.

Kevin Barry This picture shows the same intersection in October 2021 a year and a half after the picture above.

Innovation Square also promises to help revitalize the northern section of the project along East 105th Street in the Fairfax neighborhood.

Read ODOT’s August 2013 Draft Environment Impact Statement laying out the potential benefits here.

