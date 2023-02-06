What's the impact of increased interest rates?

CLEVELAND — News 5's Homa Bash spoke with financial expert Professor Michael Goldberg from Case Western Reserve University regarding increased interest rates and the potential impact on the economy.

Watch the full story in the player above.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.