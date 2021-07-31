When and where to look to spot the International Space Station on Saturday

CLEVELAND — Calling all sky watchers!

Northeast Ohio is in for a treat with one of the best International Space Station passes of the year. This ISS crossing will be nearly directly above our area Saturday evening.

WHERE AND WHEN TO LOOK:

The International Space Station will appear in the northwestern part of the sky at 10 degrees. It will move toward the southeast and will set below the horizon in the southeast part of the sky at 19 degrees above the horizon. The ISS will be visible tonight at 9:51 p.m. for six minutes. The max height will be 88 degrees above the horizon.

This is the highest passing of the year!

HOW TO FIND IT:

The horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is ninety degrees. If you hold your fist at arm’s length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees. The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction. It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane. It travels at about 17,500 mph!

CONDITIONS FOR VIEWING:

The weather will be great for spotting the ISS. The sun will set around 8:45 p.m., so this passing will occur about an hour after the sun goes down. It will be mostly clear to partly cloudy across the area and temperatures will be in the low 70s to upper 60s.