Who delivered 5,037 toys to Akron Children's Hospital?

AKRON, Ohio — It's never easy to be in the hospital around the holidays, especially for children.

But a local nonprofit is doing everything it can to make it a little easier by providing thousands of toys and creating smiles for children facing health challenges.

On Thursday morning, a moving truck pulled up to Akron Children's Hospital. The cargo was made up of 5,037 toys, including dolls, games, and stuffed animals, which were packed in giant bags and big boxes.

Waiting at the entrance were some of Santa's servicemen and women who formed an assembly line to bring the toys into the hospital.

Active U.S. Navy members were up for the job and happy to do something to help kids.

News 5 Cleveland

"Kids are the salt of the Earth, and we're just happy to be here and be able to support the mission of Akron Children's," said Ben James, a Navy member who said he often volunteers at the hospital.

The special delivery was courtesy of the Children's Toy Fund Inc., based in Canton.

Several of the presents were delivered to kids in hospital beds, including Marisa Torres, a sixth grader from Amherst.

"It's exciting," she said as she looked at the toys, including a Wicked Lego set.

The generosity was very meaningful to Marisa's father, Ramon Torres. He said his daughter has been in and out of the hospital with complications from diabetes.

"It gets her spirits up. You see her eyes light up. It's been a rough couple of weeks," he said. "To have something like this makes her happy."

Ashley Natale, who wore glistening holiday headgear during the deliveries, helps make the magic happen each year.

"It's everything to know that we're able to make an impact. It's a toy, but it's a little bit of hope. It's a little bit of smile. It's a little bit of joy," Natale said.

The Children's Toy Fund was started in the 90s by Natale's mother, Cathi Bogavich.

Bogavich's nephew, Colin Morey, died from cancer at the age of five.

Around that time, Bogavich and a few other mothers noticed that other kids in the hospital needed more joy.

"They said at the time all they had was Pinky the hand puppet and some coloring books, and they said, 'These kids are going through the worst. They need more,'" Natale explained.

Bogavich died in 2010, but her mission lives on. The organization grew into a non-profit, using a state-licensed Bingo game to raise money to buy toys through manufacturers and at stores.

Many of the presents will be handed out before Christmas, but others will be saved for kids on their birthdays, or just when they're having a tough day.

The group also delivers toys to other Northeast Ohio hospitals and foster care organizations.

"It's grown to be more than we could have ever asked for or imagined," Natale said.