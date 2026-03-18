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'Wicked' flying to Playhouse Square later this year

Wicked Musical Playhouse Square
Joan Marcus
Talia Suskauer as Elphaba in the North American Tour of Wicked. <br/>
Wicked Musical Playhouse Square
Posted

One of the most notable musicals is coming to Playhouse Square at the end of the year.

From Dec. 9, 2026, to Jan. 3, 2027, "Wicked" will be in Cleveland.

The musical is a part of Playhouse Square's Encore Collection and will be eligible as a Swap-A-Show option.

Playhouse Square has yet to announce when tickets will go on sale, but "Wicked" will be a part of the theater district's next season.

Click here for more info.

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