Will is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Will is a 10-year-old hound terrier mix.

Cleveland Animal Protection League

Senior pets will have adoption fees waived every Saturday in November as part of the Cleveland APL's Senior Saturday adoption promotion for National Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

Find out more about Will and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.