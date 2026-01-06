Winter fun continues in Akron at Lock 3 Winterblast through Feb. 16

The holidays may be over, but winter fun is still happening at Lock 3 Winterblast in downtown Akron. The seasonal attraction offers a variety of icy attractions and festive events running through Feb. 16.

Visitors can enjoy winter favorites like ice skating and ice bikes, along with exciting attractions like ice bumper cars and special programming throughout the season.

Lock 3 Winterblast operates Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The attraction is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Special events this month

Saturday, Jan. 11, from 2 to 6 p.m. features the Snowball Crawl, offering craft beer samples from local breweries. The 21-and-over event takes place indoors at Lock 3 behind skate rental, across from the elevators. Tickets are sold at the door for $3 per sample or $28 for 10 tickets.

The Downtown Akron Partnership presents Frost Fest on Saturday, Jan. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. The event brings ice sculptures, a hot cocoa crawl, live music, and more to downtown Akron.

Ice rink activities

Ice skating with skate rental costs $10, while skating with your own skates is $5. Double-blade buckle skates are available for $8. Skate sizes range from child 9 through adult 13, and no reservations are needed for skating.

Ice bumper cars operate Wednesday through Sunday for $12 per 10-minute session. Reservations can be made online.

Weekly specials

College ID nights happen every Thursday with $5 off skating, featuring DJ music and themed events:



Jan. 9: Glow Party Night

Jan. 16: Luau Night

Jan. 23: Greek Night

Jan. 30: EDM Night

Feb. 6: Cosplay Night

Downtown residents receive $5 off skating on Jan. 14 and Feb. 11, sponsored by the Downtown Akron Partnership.