Winter heating assistance available for Lorain County residents

LORAIN, Ohio — If you're a Lorain County resident who is without heat or facing a shutoff notice, there is help available to get you through the winter.

According to the Lorain County Community Action Agency, residents who are at or below 175% of the federal poverty line can get help between now and March 31, 2023.

Help is available if one of the following affects you:

Heat has been disconnected

A disconnection notice has been received

You need to establish new service

You need to pay to transfer service

Bulk fuel users have less than a 10-day supply of wood, coal, pellets, propane or oil

Defaulted on PIPP payments

Residents in emergency situations will be able to talk with a member of the LCCAA staff over the phone. Residents who are facing a pending shutoff will need to schedule an appointment, which must be at least two days prior to the scheduled disconnection. If you miss or reschedule the appointment you may be disconnected.

The agency is offering in-person services for senior residents at the Lorain County Office on Aging in Elyria. Walk-in appointments for seniors are available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You will need the following documentation to take part in the program:

Income information for all household members 18 years of age or older for the last 30 days

Any member reporting “no income” must complete a no income form

Social Security numbers for all household members

Proof of citizenship for all household members

Most recent electric and gas bills

Documentation must be dropped off at the LCCAA office, 936 Broadway Ave., Lorain. You can also fax documents to 440-457-0337.

CLICK HERE if you are without heat and need to make an appointment, or call 440-245-1870.

Maximum benefits for the program are:

$175 for regulated gas and electric utilities

$750 for unregulated gas and electric utilities

$900 for bulk fuel, propane, heating oil or kerosene

$550 for coal or wood

The program will also cover up to $500 in heating unit repairs.

If you haven't received a disconnect notice but are struggling to pay your bill, further help may be available through the Home Energy Assistance Program. CLICK HERE for more info regarding that program.

