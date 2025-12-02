Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winter storm drops 4 to 5 inches of snow on Northeast Ohio in 12 hours

Neighbors across Northeast Ohio woke up to fresh snow, with the heaviest totals in Chardon, Mansfield and Doylestown creating slick roads and wintry conditions.
A winter storm brought 4 to 5 inches of snow to parts of Northeast Ohio overnight.
CLEVELAND — Snowfall totals across parts of Northeast Ohio ranged from 4 to 5.4 inches on Monday.

Chardon recorded the highest accumulation at 5.4 inches, while Mansfield and Doylestown each received 4.5 inches.

Other areas reporting significant snow include Loudonville and Pierpont at 4.2 inches and Cleveland-Kamm’s Corners at 4 inches.

The winter storm, which moved through overnight, left roads slick in many communities, prompting drivers to exercise caution.

More snow is possible in isolated spots as the storm slowly moves eastward.

Residents are advised to monitor the forecast for updated travel and safety information.

