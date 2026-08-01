'With every loss, there's opportunity:' Shoppers say goodbye to downtown Cleveland Heinen's

CLEVELAND — It was a day for grief — and gratitude.

For one last lunch with coworkers. A midday shopping excursion. Or photo opportunities under the dome at the historic Cleveland Trust Rotunda.

Friday marked the final day of business for the Heinen’s store downtown.

After 11 years at East Ninth Street and Euclid Avenue, the homegrown grocer closed its doors, saying the urban outpost wasn’t sustainable.

Now city officials, downtown leaders and the landlord are working to come up with a plan for the high-profile space. They’re also studying the retail market, with hopes of luring a replacement grocer to the central business district.

“With every loss, there’s opportunity, right? And that’s kind of how we look at things,” said Conrad Geis, an executive with Geis Cos., the family-owned real estate business that redeveloped the surrounding block and brought Heinen’s downtown in 2015.

“We haven’t finalized what our definitive plan is yet, but we can make the promise that we are dedicated to backfilling that space — and it being a better use than it ever has been,” he said, stressing that public access is essential.

Heinen’s still has a lease on the space until early 2027. The homegrown company, based in Warrensville Heights, announced its decision to close the Cleveland store in late June. A spokeswoman subsequently confirmed that the suburban grocer lost $18 million over its downtown run.

Iconic Heinen's Downtown Cleveland store closing

RELATED: Heinen's announces closure of downtown Cleveland store

“We want to thank everyone who has shared kind words, memories and support over the past several weeks, as well as the customers and community who supported us throughout our 11 years downtown,” Jeff Heinen, the company’s co-president, said in an emailed statement. “We’d also like to thank our downtown associates for their dedication, care and commitment to serving our customers.”

Those employees are being moved to other Heinen’s stores. Heinen's will continue to offer grocery delivery to downtown residents and businesses.

Christopher Davis, a frequent customer, hopes he’ll still see familiar faces when he shops in the suburbs. He walks to the downtown store almost every weekday at lunchtime from his office at Payne Avenue and East 17th Street.

“We don’t really have any other viable options within walking distance. That's the key,” said Davis, who typically buys salads and prepared foods.

Heather Thomas, a lawyer who works downtown, also is mourning the loss of her lunchtime ritual. For the last two years, she’s walked to Heinen’s in the middle of the day.

On Friday, with store operations winding down, her only option was soup.

“Knowing I don’t get to sit under that beautiful dome every day, after my nice walk — it’s not great. … It was the experience of being here. More than just the food,” she said.

Gary Abrahamsen/News 5 Heinen's opened its downtown Cleveland store in 2015 as part of a mixed-use, multi-building redevelopment project called The 9.

Geis said catering to lunchtime crowds is a high priority, whether that involves lining up a different grocer or creating a specialty food hall. The Cushman & Wakefield-Cresco Real Estate brokerage just started working with Geis on a marketing push for the property.

Rico Pietro, a Cresco principal, said he has no doubt that downtown can land a new grocer with a concerted effort by city and Cuyahoga County officials and civic leaders. The outcry over losing Heinen’s shows there’s plenty of goodwill for a retailer to build on, he said.

“I think Heinen’s did a great job of trailblazing and creating a market. … If somebody can do a million dollars a month in sales, they can be successful at that location,” he said. “Hard stop. So now, we need to find the brand.”

There’s a broader renovation plan in the works for The 9, the multibuilding complex that includes the rotunda. The property also contains a hotel, apartments and offices, plus dining and entertainment venues.

Geis is looking at parking needs for future retail tenants and different potential layouts for the space. The developer also is talking to the city about incentives that might be necessary to attract and keep retailers downtown.

Nonprofit group Downtown Cleveland Inc. recently hired Streetsense, a consulting firm that’s done other work in the city, to evaluate the market and determine what type of grocer would be the best fit for downtown — and what locations might make sense for a store.

That analysis is still going on.

During a phone interview, Pietro urged people to be patient.

“We want to do this right this time so it will be sustainable for decades,” he said. “I think everybody’s very worried, which we do in Cleveland. But this could be an opportunity to take what we’ve learned and make it better.”

Meanwhile, Downtown Cleveland Inc. is encouraging shoppers to visit other food retailers, including Constantino’s Market in the Warehouse District and Simply Food, a store tucked inside the Reserve Square apartment complex.

In a statement Friday, the organization thanked Heinen’s for being part of the center city and helping to “transform our business district into a true neighborhood.”

Gary Abrahamsen/News 5 Sholonda Hall pushes her cart down Euclid Avenue after a final shopping trip to the downtown Heinen's store.

Sholonda Hall used to shop at Heinen’s all the time when she lived downtown.

She came back Friday, riding public transportation with her foldable metal shopping cart, which she filled with produce, meat and dog food.

For Hall, shopping at Heinen’s has always been a joyful, peaceful experience.

She wanted to say goodbye to the beautiful space, which was as much of a tourist attraction as a neighborhood staple. “Thank you for letting me get my last shop here,” she said, after leaving the store. “Thank you for having fresh food, fresh fruit, fresh produce. We love you — and we definitely will miss you.”

She hopes downtown lands another grocery store soon.

And she doesn’t want to see that building sit empty.

Michelle Jarboe is the business growth and development reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X