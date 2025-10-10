Witness saw 3 kids assaulting 5-year-old girl, Cleveland police report says

Warning: what you're about to read may be graphic and disturbing.

Two days after a Cleveland mother told News 5 her daughter was brutally assaulted by several other children, News 5 has obtained the initial police report, which says there was a witness.

News 5's Nadeen Abusada spoke with the 5-year-old's mother, Antavia Kennibrew, who said that on Sept. 13, she dropped her daughter off at a family member's home. Later that day, she received a phone call informing her that her daughter had left the house on her own and was missing.

The police report states that a witness saw three juveniles, whom police previously in a statement were all under the age of 10, take her to a wooded area in the 1000 block of East 148th Street and physically and sexually assault her.

The specifics of the assault are too disturbing to share, but details in the police report support Kennibrew's claim that her daughter was viciously attacked.

Kennibrew said she met her daughter after the incident in an ambulance, and the girl was unconscious and covered in dirt, blood and bruises.

The Cleveland Division of Police Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit is investigating the case.

