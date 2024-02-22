Woman charged for deaths of over 100 dogs dies

The co-founder of Canine Lifeline Inc., who was indicted for 146 counts of animal cruelty last summer, has died, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

In June of 2023, Parma Police responded to a welfare check at then-68-year-old Barbara Wible's home on West Ridgewood Drive and found her on the floor. She was transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

During the check, police said they found 36 dogs in the home, 12 of which were dead. The remaining 24 were taken into custody. She was later charged with 36 counts of cruelty to animals by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

She was then under investigation in Portage County after a search warrant at her Mantua home was served, authorities said.

During the investigation, the Portage County Animal Protective League found 146 deceased dogs at that residence, authorities said.

The APL said the dogs were in "various states of decay" and that no dogs were found alive.

Canine Lifeline, Inc. closed and discontinued its rescue work in July of 2023, according to a final statement on the organization's website.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday that the state will be filing a motion to dismiss the charges against Wilbe due to her death. News 5 has reached out to the Portage County Prosecutor's Office for more details.

