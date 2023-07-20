Woman faces animal cruelty, child endangering charges after dead dogs found at Akron home

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron woman is facing seven criminal charges after two dead dogs and two other malnourished dogs were found at her home.

A Summit County grand jury indicted her on four counts of animal cruelty, felonies of the fifth degree and three counts of endangering children, misdemeanors of the first degree.

News 5 is not naming the suspect to protect the identities of the children. According to a police report, three children were transported from the home to Akron Children's Hospital for evaluation and then placed in the custody of Summit County Children Services.

Akron Police said the investigation started in February after a boy residing in the home on Grand Avenue told someone at his school that he was living with dying or dead dogs.

The Humane Society of Summit County was notified and responded to the home with Akron Police on Feb. 22. Humane agents and police officers detected a strong odor coming from the home.

Body-worn camera footage obtained by News 5 shows officers trying to enter the home, but police say a woman blocked the door. A short time later, a video shows officers forcing their way inside the house.

Police found one dead dog in a cage in the living room and the skeletal remains of a second dog in a backyard shed.

Kristin Branagan, with the Humane Society of Summit County, said two other malnourished dogs were removed from the home.

Both of the animals have received medical care, and their conditions have improved.

One of the dogs, a pitbull-boxer mix named Spirit, has become a favorite of the staff and could be put up for adoption in the near future, Branagan explained.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland Spirit

"She's nothing but a sweetheart despite everything this poor girl has went through," Branagan said about the dog. "When she first came in, she was very thin, (with) overgrown nails. She had an odor to her. She was not in the best shape, and we were able to have our medical team immediately respond and start working with her, and she has quickly blossomed."

Branagan said the investigation is one of the most disturbing cases she has seen in her 22 years with the Humane Society.

"Due to the conditions of what we've seen, and the conditions of the animals, we do believe her actions caused the death of those two animals, and because of that, we're able to pursue the felony charges that Goddard's Law was able to bring into place a few years ago," Branagan said.

The suspect is scheduled to go on trial Aug.21 in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

