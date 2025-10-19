Woman hit by truck at No Kings Rally in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Several people have reached out to News 5, stating they witnessed a hit-and-run during the No Kings Rally in Jackson Township. News 5 headed down there to speak with police and find out what witnesses saw.

Once News 5 arrived at the scene, the rally was over, and the scene was cleared, but after reaching out to multiple people on social media who claimed to have witnessed the hit and run, Jackson Township resident Traci Skipper spoke about what she witnessed.

"We heard this collective 'whoa' and then we looked over, and this white truck had come up on the curb, and the curb turned into a guardrail. They hit the guardrail, and then I don't know if the guardrail hit into the person sitting behind it, or if the truck hit her,” said Skipper.

Skipper says the truck immediately drove off.

"People were kind of getting out of the way, and then the paramedics came, and police came quickly to help the woman,” said Skipper.

Skipper says the atmosphere changed, but they continued their rally.

"It kind of put a damper on the rest of the day, and then we were told by peace marshals to stand further back,” said Skipper.

After the interview, News 5 headed over to the Jackson Township Police Department and could not get in touch with anyone. We also contacted Jackson’s Township Police Chief Mark Brink, but have not heard back.

According to the Jackson Fire Department, Jackson Fire transported a 53-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle on Fulton Drive in non-emergency condition.

Jackson Police are investigating, and any other information will have to come from them.