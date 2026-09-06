Woman killed, man arrested in overnight East Cleveland shooting

EAST CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department is investigating an early morning shooting in East Cleveland that left a 22-year-old woman dead.

Cuyahoga County deputies responded to a home in the 1200 block of East 134th Street at approximately 1:15 Sunday morning. According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department, deputies were working in East Cleveland when a man called the East Cleveland Police Department and claimed that he shot his daughter.

Upon arrival, deputies and East Cleveland police officers found a woman shot in a bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was not found at the home.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department Community Service Unit worked to locate the man, who deputies arrested during a traffic stop on the west side of Cleveland.

The county says that the shooting is still under investigation, and the case will be presented to the Prosecutor's Office for charges. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the woman's final cause of death.