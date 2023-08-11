Woman sentenced for impersonating CPS employee, kidnapping infant in Canton

A woman who impersonated an employee for Child Protective Services earlier this year and kidnapped an infant in Canton has received prison time.

Sapphire McDougleh, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday to kidnapping an infant and was sentenced to the Marysville jail for seven to 10.5 years, according to court documents.

She kidnapped a 3-week-old girl from the 600 block of Alan Page Drive in March of 2023. According to the mother of the child, McDoegleh posed as a CPS employee, even equipped with a name tag, and took the child from the home.

The mother learned McDoegleh had no connection with CPS after she had not heard from them after McDoegleh took the infant and contacted CPS about the alleged open case.

According to the child’s father, McDoegleh also tried to take their three other children, but two of them were in school, and he refused to let her take the third with her.

The infant was found safe about two hours after the kidnapping in a different county, and McDoegleh and Brandon Savage, 21, were arrested at a traffic stop conducted by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Department.

McDoegleh was charged with kidnapping, and Savage was charged with complicity to commit kidnapping in March.

RELATED: Baby allegedly kidnapped in Canton by woman posing as CPS employee recovered unharmed; 2 people charged

Watch previous coverage of this case on the player below:

Baby kidnapped by woman posing as CPS worker recovered unharmed; 2 charged

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.