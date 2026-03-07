Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Stark County

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Stark County Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 9:50 p.m., a 51-year-old woman was walking in the middle of the southbound lane on State Route 93 in Tuscarawas Township when she was struck by a 2019 Dodge Journey, OSHP said.

The vehicle, driven by a 52-year-old woman, was also traveling in the southbound lane, OSHP said.

The 51-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, OSHP said.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, OSHP said.

The crash is still under investigation.

