Woman struck, killed in Elyria

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Elyria, according to Elyria Police.

Around 7:30 p.m., police received reports of a woman lying unresponsive in the snow near the 6700 block of West River Road North, police said.

Elyria Police, fire and LifeCare Ambulance personnel responded and located the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The woman's injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle, and surveillance footage from the area was obtained, showing she was hit by a maroon Ford Escape, police said.

The vehicle involved was later located at a residence in Lorain, and a search warrant for the Ford Escape and associated residence was obtained and executed around 11:35 p.m., police said.

Officers seized the vehicle and interviewed a man who said he was operating the vehicle in the area where the woman was found around the time of the crash. Police said he thought he had struck a deer.

The vehicle and additional evidence were collected for analysis, and police believe alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Criminal charges are anticipated pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.