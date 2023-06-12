Woman's body found in Akron; police investigating

Akron Police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in Minordy Place, an alley in the 400 block of S. Arlington Street, Monday afternoon.

An Akron resident called the police just before 1 p.m. after finding the woman's body.

Authorities said there are no apparent signs of trauma on the woman. They described the circumstances as a "sudden death."

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the woman and will perform an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the case to contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO and a tip to 274637. Tips can be anonymous.

