Worker struck, injured by dump truck in Tuscarawas County

A service technician was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck in Tuscarawas County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 12:20 p.m., the 24-year-old service truck technician and a 28-year-old truck driver were pulled over on the side of U.S. 250 in New Philadelphia, working on a disabled commercial vehicle on the berm, OSHP said.

Both the technician and the driver were working on the left front tire of the vehicle when a dump truck traveling southbound on the road drifted over the white fog line and struck the 24-year-old technician, OSHP said.

The driver of the dump truck then fled the scene of the crash, OSHP said.

The 24-year-old was flown to Akron Summa Hospital, and the 28-year-old was treated on scene, OSHP said.

The dump truck and its driver were located a couple of hours later at a local business, OSHP said. It is unknown if the driver was arrested or charged.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the New Philadelphia Highway Patrol Post at 330-339-1103.