World War II veterans remains returns home after 80 years

A World War II veteran is returning to northeast Ohio after his remains were away from home for 80 years, according to Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters.

Platoon Sgt. Harold M. Weaver of Cuyahoga Falls will be welcomed home after the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) confirmed his identity in 2023, which Walters said brought closure to Weaver's family and the community after a long wait.

Weaver was born Sept. 4, 1917, to Lewis Rollin and Marie (Patterson) Weaver. He graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and went to Kent State University, then enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1941, according to the mayor.

Walters said the sergeant was a Marine in Love Company, Third Battalion, 7th Marines, who bravely served in some of World War II's most pivotal battles, including Guadalcanal, Peleliu and Okinawa.

On May 4, 1945, Weaver and his fellow Marines made the ultimate sacrifice as soldiers during a Japanese counterattack on Okinawa. The remains were buried on the battlefield, and many were left unidentified, Walters explained.

In 1950, the sergeant was declared permanently non-recoverable.

In 2016, the Japanese government returned remains to the United States and through advanced forensic testing, was able to identify Weaver in 2023—ensuring he will finally be laid to rest with honor.

“This homecoming is not only a moment for his family but for all of Cuyahoga Falls to remember, reflect, and give thanks for his service and sacrifice,” stated Mayor Don Walters.