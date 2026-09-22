Wrong-way crash on Interstate 271 kills 1, leads to arrest in Pepper Pike

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio. — A wrong-way crash on Interstate 271 in Pepper Pike killed one person and left another facing criminal charges early Tuesday morning.

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to the northbound lanes near the Shaker Boulevard underpass after a Subaru was reported driving south in the northbound express lanes.

The Subaru crashed into a Toyota. First responders rushed both drivers and a passenger to Hillcrest Hospital, where the driver of the Toyota died from their injuries.

Police arrested the driver of the Subaru. That driver now faces several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with a suspended license.