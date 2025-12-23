Yes...THAT Scut Farkus! And this time he's doing something nice

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A Christmas Classic is helping spread some real-life holiday cheer. A local popcorn shop is teaming up with an actor from Northeast Ohio's favorite holiday movie: "A Christmas Story."

For fans of the cult classic, Scut Farkus is unforgettable. Right now, his face is all over the place at Metropolis Popcorn. Owner Brent Van Fossen met Zack Ward, the actor who played Farkus, last year. The two kept in touch and decided to join forces for good this holiday season, creating a popcorn collaboration that supports "Good Neighbors, Inc." of Summit County.

"We came up with the idea of these custom-printed, limited-edition popcorn tins with Farkus on them. Everybody recognizes him, especially in Northeast Ohio, from a Christmas story," said Van Fossen.

Lending his face to the tins and autographed cards, and his name to the custom flavor "Farkus Ginger Snap," even the on-screen bully is feeling giving this season.

The actor recorded a promotion for the collaboration in true Farkus fashion. The exposure, Van Fossen said, is also paying off for business.

"It's the best year we've had since 2020 which is amazing," said Van Fossen.

The famous bully is quick to give back this holiday season, "I look at the movie way differently now because I'm like I know that guy, that mean guy in the movie! Well, he couldn't be more different than he is in the movie. He's such a good guy and has been such a help to me and our business," said Van Fossen.

If you're hoping to score a Farkus tin before Christmas, your best bet is to visit a Metropolis Popcorn in person. The shops are located in Cuyahoga Falls at 2164 Front St. and in Hudson at 72 N Main Street #6.

The stores are open December 23 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can also order a tin HERE, but it won't arrive before Christmas.