Youth drop-in center planned for Cleveland's near West Side is moving to a new location

CLEVELAND — A years-long legal battle over a proposed youth drop-in center on Cleveland's near West Side has come to an end — and the organizations behind the project say they are taking it elsewhere.

Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry (LMM) and A Place 4 Me issued a joint statement saying A Place 4 Me is prepared to assume full operational responsibility for the Youth Drop-In Center at an alternative site. That site has not yet been revealed.

The announcement follows an appeals court ruling last month on the project at 4100 Franklin Blvd. that sent the case back to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

LMM announced plans three years ago to convert the Franklin Boulevard building into a drop-in space for young people ages 16 to 24. The center was designed to offer amenities like laundry, showers and meals, along with trained staff to connect young people with support services.

"The building is in a residential neighborhood. And that was intentional because we're looking for a space that will feel safe and welcoming," Marcella Brown, VP of development and communications for Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry, said in January 2023.

But many neighbors in the Franklin Boulevard area pushed back almost immediately, citing concerns about safety and increased foot traffic.

"There would be an increase in foot traffic, increase in loitering and there are significant safety concerns," Delores Garcia, a neighbor, said in January 2023.

"We will continue to oppose the plan as it currently stands. And we are willing to litigate that," another neighbor said in January 2023.

The matter was tied up in courts for several years before the appeals court ruling.

Not all neighbors opposed the effort. Molly Saks, who lives in the area, said she supported the idea.

"I didn't have a problem with it. I don't live, you know, right next to it, but we live in the neighborhood; it seems like a reasonable thing to put in here," Saks said.

When asked about the project moving, Saks said she hopes the organizations find the right fit.

"There's always going to be, you know, NIMBY (not in my back yard), like someone's not going to like it, so I just hope they find a good place for it because it seems like a service that youth will really need and kids that are in trouble," Saks said.

Supporters of the center say more than 500 young people a year experience homelessness in Cuyahoga County and require these services.

According to the joint statement, A Place 4 Me will serve as the center's sole operator and is actively working on opening a location to serve as a hub where young people can access basic needs, connect with A Place 4 Me's Youth Navigation team and access a broader network of housing, shelter, behavioral health and supportive services.

LMM will continue to have a presence at the Franklin Boulevard site with its mission-focused charitable work.

Both organizations say they will share additional updates on the future of the Youth Drop-In Center in the coming weeks. I reached out to A Place 4 Me and Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry, but neither was available to comment further.

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