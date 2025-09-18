Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLorain Police Ambush

Actions

10 AM: Elyria Police plan to release update on Lorain officers shot

Untitled design.jpg
Lorain Police Department
Three Lorain Police officers shot Wednesday. From left to right: Peter Gale, Phillip Wagner, Brent Payne
Untitled design.jpg
Posted

At 10 a.m., Elyria Police are planning to release an update on the shootings of three Lorain Police officers.

You can watch the press conference in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

What happened?

In July, three Lorain police officers were ambushed.

Officer Jacob Wagner died as a result of the shooting.

Northeast Ohio lights up blue in support of 3 Lorain officers shot

RELATED: Northeast Ohio lights up blue in support of 3 Lorain officers shot

Officers Peter Gale and Brent Payne were wounded in the shooting but are home and recovering.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.