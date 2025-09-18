10 AM: Elyria Police plan to release update on Lorain officers shot

At 10 a.m., Elyria Police are planning to release an update on the shootings of three Lorain Police officers.
What happened?
In July, three Lorain police officers were ambushed.
Officer Jacob Wagner died as a result of the shooting.
Officers Peter Gale and Brent Payne were wounded in the shooting but are home and recovering.