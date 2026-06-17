Trolley Tours making a comeback in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Local teacher Brittany Haywood-Webb knows there's a lot to see and do in Cleveland.

"There's a lot to learn about our beautiful city," she said. "There are a lot of landmarks, too."

She also knows other people don't feel the same way.

"We kinda have that Mistake on the Lake mentality," Haywood-Webb said. "Like, there's just nothing here."

Haywood-Webb is trying to change that mentality by bringing back trolleys to Cleveland's streets.

Taking inspiration from Lolly the Trolley, which closed in 2022 after 37 years of providing local tours, Haywood-Webb has put together a tour celebrating Cleveland's history, architecture and culture.

"Cleveland has so much to offer," she said. "We have so many beautiful landmarks, hidden gems, so much history within our city, and I feel like we need to do a better job at showcasing that."

Alongside tour guide Steve and driver Tony, Haywood-Webb takes locals and tourists alike all throughout Cleveland on the trolley known as Big Shirley.

Spots along the tour include Euclid Avenue, Playhouse Square, and Public Square, with stops at The Arcade and the Cleveland script signs for pictures.

"So many people appreciate the tour because one, you're in the comfort of a trolley, so you don't have to walk," she said. "Number two, the information that you're given, you either can't recall because you learned years ago or you never learned."

Haywood-Webb hopes that means Cleveland's reputation changes, too.

"I want to make sure that people know about it," she said. "You leave the tour feeling different about your city. Like, ok, we aren't the mistake on the lake."

For more details on Sightsee in Cle, click here.