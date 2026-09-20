Man arrested in North Olmsted: Wife killed, son hospitalized after shooting

NORTH OLMSTED — UPDATE: 09-19-2026 — According to officers on the scene, the son has died as well.

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A North Olmsted woman is dead and her 18-year-old son is hospitalized after a shooting at their home Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers arrested a 44-year-old man — the husband and father of the victims — in connection with the shooting.

News 5 The 44-year-old man was taken to the North Olmsted City Jail. Investigators described the shooting as an isolated family incident. Detectives are continuing to investigate and say they will release more information later.

A neighbor called 911 just after 2 p.m. and told dispatchers the man had shot his family. Officers responded to the home on Evelyn Drive, where they found the 18-year-old outside the front of the house with multiple gunshot wounds. First responders treated him at the scene before an ambulance transported him to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Inside the home, police found a 42-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

News 5 The 44-year-old man was taken to the North Olmsted City Jail. Investigators described the shooting as an isolated family incident. Detectives are continuing to investigate and say they will release more information later.

The 44-year-old man was taken to the North Olmsted City Jail. Investigators described the shooting as an isolated family incident. Detectives are continuing to investigate and say they will release more information later.

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