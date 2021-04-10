Police find 17-year-old male missing from Milan Township in Erie County

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE: The Erie County Sheriff's Office has found a 17-year-old male who went missing Saturday from Milan Township.

According to authorities, the teen is 6-feet-tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has short brown hair and a light complexion.

He was last seen wearing dark sweat pants, gray Nike shoes, and a dark T-shirt with a wolf on it.

