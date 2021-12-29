64-year-old Youngstown man missing after walking away from facility and never returning, police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A Statewide Missing Endangered Adult Alert has been issued for a 64-year-old Youngstown man who walked away from his facility and never returned Tuesday, according to the Youngstown Police Department.

The incident took place on 278 Broadway in Youngstown.

Police said at 10 a.m., Thomas Walters, 64, walked away from his facility and never returned. He has several medical conditions and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches, weighs 173 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue or gray hoodie with jeans and a black knit hat.

Call 911 if you see Walters or call 1-888-637-1113.

