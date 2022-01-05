77-year-old Parma man missing since Dec. 31 after walking away from home

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for a 77-year-old Parma man who walked away from his home on Dec. 31, 2021, and never returned, according to the department.

Charles Denty, 77, of Parma, walked away from his home on Laurent Drive at approximately 12:00 p.m.

Police are concerned for his safety as he suffers from various medical conditions.

Canty is described as standing 6 feet tall, weighing 168 pounds and having gray hair and brown eyes.

Canty was last seen wearing a waist-length black coat with fur, gray hoodie, gray pants and brown shoes.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

