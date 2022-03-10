79-year-old woman with dementia missing from Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Stark County are asking for the public's help locating a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia.

Donna Brummage was last seen driving away from her home on Meadowbrook Avenue Southwest in Massillon.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

Brummage drives a silver 2021 Honda Accord with license plate number JNU9482.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.