Akron Police Department issues reverse alert for 2 missing children

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department issued a reverse alert call for two missing children who were last seen on Saturday night.

Layla Betts is a 5-year-old girl who is 4 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 70 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen with her hair in “two puffs.”

Anton Betts is a 7-year-old boy who is 4 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 90 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Both children were last seen around 7 p.m. on the 1000 block of Brown Street in Akron.

Anyone with information is asked to Akron police at 330-375-2181.

