Akron Police looking for missing 73-year-old man, concerned for his safety

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police are asking for the public's help locating 73-year-old James Bell. He was last seen Oct. 14 at 10:00 P.M. leaving his residence on Northgate Circle in Akron and never returning.

He suffers from memory issues and authorities are concerned for his safety.

Bell is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 148 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, black jogging pants and a baseball hat.

