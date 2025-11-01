Akron Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl in Summit County

The Akron Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl with autism in Summit County, possibly in the Coventry Crossing area.

Emaleigh Hermanowski is a Caucasian girl with blonde hair, weighing 110 pounds. She had her face painted like a scarecrow and was last seen wearing a black flannel with jeans and cowboy boots.

Police ask anyone who finds her to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2181.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

