Alliance Police Department searching for missing, endangered 20-year-old man

The City of Alliance Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing and endangered 20-year-old man.

Police said Nathaniel Hang left his residence on West Oxford Street in a white GMC Canyon truck (license plate KTM3203) at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3 and left his phone and wallet in the house.

Hang's truck was captured on camera somewhere on Union Avenue, according to a source, police said.

According to Alliance Police, Hang has schizophrenia and underlying health issues.

Anyone with any information on Hang's whereabouts is asked to contact Alliance Police immediately at 330-821-9140.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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