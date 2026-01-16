Alliance Police looking for missing 22-year-old woman last seen Jan. 12

The Alliance Police Department is looking for Shareil Moody, 22, who was last seen on Monday.

She was wearing a black jacket with white sleeves, blue jeans and white Air Force One shoes the last time she was seen.

Police said she doesn't have access to a vehicle or cell phone and twice daily requires medication, which she left home without.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Alliance Police at 330821-9140.

