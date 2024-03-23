Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl from Grove City in Franklin County

The Grove City Police Department in Franklin County has canceled an Amber Alert that was issued Saturday morning for a 15-year-old girl, who authorities say was taken by a 17-year-old boy.

Police say that the 17-year-old had warrants out for robbery and for previously kidnapping the younger teen as well as making threats against her Friday on social media.

According to authorities, the girl was found safe, and the boy is now in custody.

The Amber Alert was canceled shortly after 3 p.m.

