Amber Alert issued after 12-year-old girl goes missing with 23-year-old man

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — The North Royalton Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Tessa Kozelka left with 23-year-old Micey Stiver at 2 a.m. on Monday.

Tessa is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with black writing on it. She also has a 50 cent piece sized birthmark on her right leg.

Stiver is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes.

He is driving a gray 2012 Ford Focus with license plate number N697141.

The duo was last seen on State Route 82 in North Royalton.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

