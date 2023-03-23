Amber Alert canceled for missing boys in Zanesville

The Zanesville Police Department canceled an Amber Alert for two missing toddlers after issuing it on Thursday night.

The alert was initially issued by authorities at about 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

According to an update from authorities at about 8 p.m., the children were located and the Amber Alert was canceled.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.