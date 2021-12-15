Amber Alert issued for missing 4-month-old boy allegedly taken by 23-year-old man from Trumbull County

NILES, Ohio — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old boy who was allegedly taken by a 23-year-old man from Niles, Ohio, located in Trumbull County.

The incident took place at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Trumbull County on Wilson Avenue in the city of Niles.

The 4-month-old boy named Rahkor M. Parker was last seen in a white onesie. Police said the boy was taken from his mother's home in Niles.

The suspect’s name is Rayvon V. Parker. He is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair.

Ohio Amber Alert.

He is believed to be in the Youngstown area where he resides.

Police did not provide a photo of the missing 4-month-old boy.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-262-3764.

