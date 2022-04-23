Amber Alert issued for missing 7-year-old from Clark County

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Springfield Police Department has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 7-year-old child who was allegedly taken by his non-custodial mother.

The child's name is Kaiden Coran. He is a Black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless short, dark blue shorts and red and black Nike cleats, police said.

According to police, the boy was taken around 5:22 p.m. from a baseball field in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield, which is about 30 minutes northeast of Dayton.

Police said he was taken by his mother, Khadejha E. Coran, 25.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sports bra, gray pants and a dark-colored jacket.

They may be in a dark green 2007 Ford Focus with license plate HRE8196.

"Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information," police said.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.